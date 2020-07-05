Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Hamill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $1,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 4,430.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 418,890 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

