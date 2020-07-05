Aragon (ANT) Hits Market Cap of $44.29 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Aragon has a total market cap of $44.29 million and $229,229.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00015320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.89 or 0.05121034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,980,881 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.