Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 73.0% in June

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the June 15th total of 200,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

APDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

APDN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,710. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 167.84% and a negative return on equity of 279.79%.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William W. Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 225,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,250 over the last ninety days. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 1,731.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

