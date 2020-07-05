Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) PT Lowered to $50.00

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Anterix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 200,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $10,816,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $121,828.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,938.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,876 shares of company stock worth $697,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $30,981,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Anterix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,017,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after buying an additional 166,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Anterix by 369.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.