Anoncoin Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $33,417.68 and $14.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

