ANON 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ANON has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market cap of $63,762.25 and $49.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.01697146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00108114 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

