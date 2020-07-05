Analysts Set SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) PT at $69.56

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. 4,925,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,249. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYSCO will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

