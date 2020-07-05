Analysts Set Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Target Price at $3.25

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other Matinas BioPharma news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 100,000 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $61,000.

MTNB stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

