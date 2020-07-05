Analysts Set Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Target Price at $18.67

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

MCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $411.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Marcus will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Marcus by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Marcus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

