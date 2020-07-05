Analysts Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Price Target at $31.78

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $730,280. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Kennametal by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,200. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

