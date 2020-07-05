Analysts Set Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) PT at $133.00

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2,580.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THG traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.71. 235,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.47.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

