Analysts Set Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) PT at $36.25

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.