Analysts Set Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target at $15.00

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMDA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 223,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gamida Cell stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,816 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.88% of Gamida Cell worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

