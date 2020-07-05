Analysts Set Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $61.82

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALV traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

