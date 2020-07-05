Analysts Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target at $35.14

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,762.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

AIMC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. 164,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

