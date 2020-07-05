Analysts Expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.54. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $143,380.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,573 shares of company stock worth $10,074,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.