Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AINV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

AINV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 430,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,370. The firm has a market cap of $621.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.91%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

