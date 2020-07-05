American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOBC. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of AOBC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 4,260,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,682. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at $567,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,914 shares of company stock worth $333,641 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 401.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1,158.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

