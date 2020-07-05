American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Up 58.8% in June

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 56,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ANAT stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,544. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.64. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $126.97.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

