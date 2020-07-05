American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. 8,791,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

