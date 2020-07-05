Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ameri stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Ameri has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Ameri had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

