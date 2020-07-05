Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $996.89 million to $1.02 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $10,630,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 953,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

