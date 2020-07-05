Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a growth of 22,933.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Ambow Education stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 17,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,489. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

