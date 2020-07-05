Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 132,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. 21,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,887. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

