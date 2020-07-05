Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 132,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. 21,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,887. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.
Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.