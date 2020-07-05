Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Up 104.8% in June

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 188,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,291. The company has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.47. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,236.45% and a negative return on equity of 104.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

