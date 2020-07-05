Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Up 104.8% in June

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 188,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,291. The company has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.47. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,236.45% and a negative return on equity of 104.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
ALPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.
