Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,540.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $27.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,469.93. 2,861,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,834. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,419.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,354.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.