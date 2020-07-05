Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Down 47.1% in June

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 219,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AESE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

AESE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 505,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 156,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $386,141.28. Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 65,026 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $161,264.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 800,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,837.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

