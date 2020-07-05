Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$43.29 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$30.40 and a 1-year high of C$46.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 15.23%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

