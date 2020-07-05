Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $287,520.95 and approximately $3,432.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.01707525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00108141 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

