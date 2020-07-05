Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Up 2,003.5% in June

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, an increase of 2,003.5% from the June 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSK. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 140.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,705,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 108,526 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 318,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,470. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

