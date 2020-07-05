Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

NYSE ALK opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

