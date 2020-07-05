Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Cap of $5,183.48

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $5,183.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.67 or 0.02495227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00062260 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

