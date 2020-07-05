Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,010.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,766,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after buying an additional 357,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

