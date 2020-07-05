Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.
NASDAQ AKRO opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,010.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,766,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after buying an additional 357,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.