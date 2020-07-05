Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Down 38.9% in June

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:AIRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.74. 509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 1.33. Air T has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

