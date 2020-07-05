Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aimia (TSE:AIM) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a C$9.50 price objective on the stock.

AIM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 target price on Aimia and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.51. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aimia will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

