Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,800 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 606,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 338,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von acquired 227,272 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 445,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,006. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 300,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150,833 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aileron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.