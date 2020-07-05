AI Doctor (AIDOC) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, Bibox and BitForex. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $79,090.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BtcTrade.im, BCEX, BitForex, Bit-Z, Bibox, Allcoin, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

