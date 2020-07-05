AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $72.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

AGCO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after acquiring an additional 632,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

