AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the June 15th total of 99,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AEZS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,281,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,520. AEterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

