AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the June 15th total of 99,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AEZS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,281,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,520. AEterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.
AEterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
