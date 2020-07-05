Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 75,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,772. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.