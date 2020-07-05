Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($775.28) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €832.00 ($934.83) price target on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €824.88 ($926.83).

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.