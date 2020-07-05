Advanced Internet Blocks Trading Down 35.9% This Week (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $69.79 million and approximately $7,343.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00459042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003411 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000451 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

