Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Up 309.8% in June

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 309.8% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 411,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. 384,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.