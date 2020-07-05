AdEx (ADX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $172,761.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, AdEx has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $8.39 million and $172,761.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.07 or 0.05120100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017789 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,782,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

