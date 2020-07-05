Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 81.2% in June

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the June 15th total of 210,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 219,597 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACST. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley cut Acasti Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Aegis cut their target price on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.29.

Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

