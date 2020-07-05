Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.63 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $186,724.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Ethfinex and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.07 or 0.05120100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017789 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinPlace, HitBTC, Kyber Network, YoBit, DDEX, Bilaxy, Indodax, ZBG, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Hotbit, CoinExchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

