Absolute Reaches One Day Volume of $44.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 44.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a market cap of $8,266.72 and approximately $44.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00740984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.53 or 0.02111971 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00186031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00152500 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,045.11 or 1.00261150 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.