$26.98 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to report $26.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $27.32 billion. JD.Com posted sales of $21.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year sales of $100.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.42 billion to $101.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.35 billion to $123.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

JD traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,492,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,803,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $62.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,517,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,722,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,074 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

