$188.85 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post sales of $188.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.40 million and the lowest is $178.30 million. James River Group reported sales of $220.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $647.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $642.30 million to $653.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $713.55 million, with estimates ranging from $648.20 million to $778.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $44.63. 150,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.52. James River Group has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,342.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in James River Group by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in James River Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in James River Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.