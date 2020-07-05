$1.03 EPS Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Danaher posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

DHR traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $179.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.83. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

